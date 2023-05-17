Delhi LG lays foundation stone for 11-km track along Yamuna

New Delhi Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a track along the eastern banks of Yamuna floodplains, which officials said will act as trekking-adventure trail.

The LG secretariat in a statement said that the eastern bank of the river was selected for the trail as it does not have major habitations or drains, unlike the western bank. (ANI)

A basic, 11km earthen track is expected to be ready by June 1, and the area along it will be beautified later with dense plantation of catharanthus and portulaca plants.

An LG house official said the track will be constructed by the eco-battalion of the Territorial Army, and its route will pass through dense tree patches, grasslands, and flower beds along the Yamuna floodplains. “The track will provide residents of the city with an adventure trail. It will increase the participation of people with the river and help them make stakeholders in its rejuvenation,” the official said.

Saxena heads a high-level committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by a January 9 order, which has been asked to look into Yamuna’s pollution. The tribunal had asked the LG to fix timelines and take corrective action to ensure the river’s water quality showed an improvement in a time-bound manner.