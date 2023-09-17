New Delhi to airport now in just 15 minutes, Metro to run at 120 kmph from Sunday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will operate the Airport Express Line at a speed of 120 kilometres per hour (KMPH) starting Sunday, the DMRC announced on Saturday.

Total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will now take about 21 minutes.(Delhi Metro/ Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“From tomorrow, the 17th of September 2023 onwards, DMRC is going to operate the Airport Express Line at a massive speed of 120 KMPH. The total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will take about 21 minutes,” the DMRC said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the extension of the Airport Express Line from Dwarka Sector - 21 to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector – 25 on Sunday, with passenger operations commencing from 3pm on the same day.

How much time will the 120 KMPH Delhi Metro save?

According to DMRC, the total journey from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 will now take about 21 minutes. The travel time between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector – 21 has been reduced to around 19 minutes, saving commuters three minutes. The approximate travel time between New Delhi and Terminal – 3 Airport will be about 15 minutes and 30 seconds, down from a little more than 18 minutes.

What measures were taken to ensure safety while increasing the speed?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To boost the operational speed of the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line from 90kmph to 120kmph, the DMRC implemented several measures:

Over 2.6 lakh tension clamps were replaced along the entire corridor, primarily during night hours from 11pm to 7am to minimise service disruptions.

The work, initially estimated to take 18 months, was completed in just six months with over 100 workers.

Advanced systems, including 3D accelerometers and strain sensors, were deployed for continuous monitoring of vibrations and strains on the tracks at varying speeds.

Rigorous testing of the signalling infrastructure, software, and safety certifications was conducted to ensure the safe operation of high-speed trains.