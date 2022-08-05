New Parliament building 70% complete, Lok Sabha told
Construction work on the new Parliament building is 70% complete, Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs Kaushal Kishore informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.
In a written response to a question from BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal, Kaushal said the new Parliament building will be ready by November 2022 and the three common central secretariat buildings by December 2023.
The winter session of Parliament this year is expected to be held in the new building, which is being constructed adjacent to the present one.
Also read: Parliament: Family courts act, anti-doping bill on agenda
Kaushal on Thursday also said 24% of the work on the Vice President’s enclave is completed and is expected to be completed by January 2023.
Meanwhile, work on the revamped Central Vista Avenue is nearly complete, Kaushal told the Lok Sabha. Work on the avenue has been delayed several times over the past few months and no date has been finalised for its inauguration yet, officials of the Central Public Works Department said.
Work is still to be awarded for the executive enclave, which will house the new Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), India House, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). Last month, Hyderabad-based DEC Infrastructure and Projects emerged as the lowest bidder for the project.
The minister also said various ministries and government departments are currently paying ₹1,171 crore annually as rent, because the government couldn’t provide them office space.
Also read: Myths being spread on GST: FM in Parliament
“Directorate of Estates (DoE) allots office space to Ministries / Departments in General Pool Office Accommodation (GPOA) buildings. DoE issues ‘Non-Availability Certificate’ (NAC) to the requisitioning Ministries / Departments in case office space is not available in GPOA buildings, so that they can hire office space from local bodies / Public Sector Undertakings/ private owners etc. DoE has issued NAC for 11.98 lakh sq ft in 2021-22 to various Ministries / Departments and 69 Departments have informed that they have been paying a total rent of ₹1,177.25 Cr. per annum for their office space,” Kishore said.
-
Facing ED, tax probe heat, rebel Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi makes a ‘safe switch’
Facing prosecution under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, the decision of former Congress MLA from Adampur Kuldeep Bishnoi to jump on the BJP bandwagon seems to be an outcome of political expediency. A lookout notice is issued to ensure that a person required for investigations by law enforcement agencies does not leave the country.
-
New barracks at Attari border thrown open for BSF personnel
The Land Ports Authority of India has thrown open the newly constructed barracks at Attari border for accommodation of Border Security Force personnel, who are presently staying at the Khasa headquarters, which is around 20km from the International Border. LPAI's chairman Aditya Mishra handed over the accommodation to the BSF in the presence of additional director general PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday.
-
VB arrests JE for accepting ₹25,000 bribe in Jalalabad
FEROZEPUR: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a junior engineer, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), posted at the BDPO office Jalalabad, Fazilka district, while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000. In a release, the VB claimed that the accused, Suwarsha, has been arrested on the complaint of Sukhjinder Singh of Chak Rorawali (Tambuwala) village in Jalalabad.
-
US officials probing claims of turbans of Sikhs being confiscated at Mexico border
Washington : US government officials are investigating complaints that Sikh migrants had their turbans confiscated by border police agents at the Mexico border as they sought asylum. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona sent a letter on Monday to US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, saying that the organization had documented almost 50 cases since June in which agents confiscated turbans, denouncing the seizures as “ongoing, serious religious-freedom violations”.
-
Few good men by Uddhav’s side in his biggest political crisis
It is undeniable that Thackeray is struggling to contain the damage caused by the vertical split and the near decimation of his legislature party. He is trying to offset the allegation of being inaccessible by meeting party workers at Sena Bhavan at Dadar. Insiders say despite the damage control exercise launched by Thackeray and his men, the lack of a frontline mass leader is showing.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics