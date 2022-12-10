Home / Cities / Delhi News / New songbird found in mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, say experts

New songbird found in mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, say experts

delhi news
Updated on Dec 10, 2022 12:24 AM IST

When the team reached the peak of the mountain in the north-eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, they found a bird which looked similar to the Grey-bellied Wren Babbler, but didn’t sound like one, the team members said.

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Guwahati

A six-member team of birdwatchers has said that they have discovered a new species of Wren Babbler during an expedition to Arunachal Pradesh.

The team that consisted of birdwatchers from Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and two guides from Arunachal Pradesh set out in March this year to climb the Mugaphi peak in search of the rare Grey-bellied Wren Babbler, they said. The Grey-bellied Wren Babbler is mostly found in Myanmar, with some sightings reported in adjoining China and Thailand. There has been only one reported spotting of the bird in India back in 1998 and at the same mountain.

When the team reached the peak of the mountain in the north-eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh, they found a bird which looked similar to the Grey-bellied Wren Babbler, but didn’t sound like one, the team members said.

“All the birds we found had a sweet song that was similar to the songs of the Naga Wren Babbler; and quite unlike the trilling song of the Grey-bellied Wren Babbler,” said Praveen J, one of the members of the expedition.

The team took pictures of the bird and compared it with the existing images of Wren Babblers.

“As the name indicates, the ground colour of the belly of Grey-bellied Wren Babbler is grey. However, all the photos we got showed birds with a whitish belly. Surprisingly, the single Smithsonian specimen from these mountains also had a whitish belly,” said Dipu Karuthedathu, another member of the expedition.

The team has named the bird they found Lisu Wren Babbler, after the Lisu community of the state.

Their findings were recently published by Indian BIRDS, a peer-reviewed journal of south Asian ornithology. The genetic material from the bird that was found will now need to be compared with other Wren Babbler species to scientifically establish that a new species or subspecies has been found.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out