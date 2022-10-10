Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Newborn girl abandoned at garbage dump is critical: doctors

Newborn girl abandoned at garbage dump is critical: doctors

delhi news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:59 PM IST

The infant was rescued from the Rajokri garbage dump and shifted for treatment by local police to the emergency unit of Fortis Hospital.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent

An infant found abandoned at a garbage dump at Delhi’s Rajokri village on Saturday, just two days after her birth, is critical, doctors from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj said on Monday.

“We have to monitor her vitals as her family history is unknown. The next 24-48 hours are critical for her survival,” the doctors treating her said. “The prolonged exposure to rain and the low temperature has worsened the baby’s condition.”

The infant was rescued from the Rajokri garbage dump and shifted for treatment by local police to the emergency unit of Fortis Hospital.

She was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a serious condition and is being assessed by doctors for any additional or underlying medical conditions.

Hospital spokesperson said that once the infant’s health stabilises, the child welfare committee will proceed to undertake the adoption formalities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP