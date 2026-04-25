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NGT grants conditional stay on 8.97-crore fine on Panipat plant

The NGT has granted a conditional stay on ₹8.97 crore penalty for Panipat Thermal Power Plant, allowing six weeks to submit compliance details.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 03:12 am IST
By Jasjeev Gandhiok
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New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has granted a conditional stay on the 8.97 crore environmental compensation (EC) imposed on the Panipat Thermal Power Plant and has given six weeks to file proper details and responses. The move follows a similar stay on the 33 crore EC imposed on the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Power Plant last week.

The penalty was levied due to failure to meet the mandatory requirement of co-firing at least 5% biomass pellets or briquettes made from crop residue along with coal (HT)

On April 8, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had shared an order cracking down on thermal power plants around Delhi for failing to co-fire crop residue, imposing nearly 61 crore in EC on six coal-based power plants in Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The penalty was levied due to failure to meet the mandatory requirement of co-firing at least 5% biomass pellets or briquettes made from crop residue along with coal.

In its order dated April 24, a bench comprising NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Afroz Ahmad heard the appeal challenging CAQM’s EC for non-compliance with the Environment (Utilization of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023.

The appellant contended that compliance was not possible due to a shortage of torrefied biomass pellets and relied on a communication from the Central Electricity Authority acknowledging such constraints. It was argued that CAQM failed to consider these practical difficulties and incorrectly rejected the plea of force majeure.

 
crop residue national green tribunal
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