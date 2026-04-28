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Nikhil Tandon named AIIMS Delhi director

Dr. Nikhil Tandon is appointed as acting director of AIIMS, New Delhi, following Dr. M Srinivas's move to NITI Aayog, effective immediately.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 04:32 am IST
By Ridhima Gupta
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The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Monday announced that Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology and metabolism and dean (academics), will take additional charge as director, following the exit of Dr M Srinivas. The move comes days after Dr Srinivas was appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog.

Dr Nikhil Tandon

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 9(4) of the AIIMS Rules, 2019 and consequent upon the relieving of Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, on his appointment as full-time member, NITI Aayog, New Delhi, the president, AIIMS, New Delhi has been pleased to order that Dr Nikhil Tandon, professor & head, department of endocrinology & metabolism and dean (academic), AIIMS, New Delhi, will look after the functions of the director, AIIMS, New Delhi, in addition to his own official duties in the institute, with immediate effect as a working arrangement for a period of six months or till appointment of a regular incumbent to the post, whichever is earlier,” the official statement read.

Dr Tandon will not be entitled to any additional remuneration or honorarium for the additional assignment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ridhima Gupta

Ridhima Gupta is a health correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers Delhi's hospitals, government policies and other health topics. She has a keen interest in covering stories with a particular focus on gender and children’s issues.

aiims niti aayog director new delhi
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