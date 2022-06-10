NirjalaEkadashi: Spare a thought for environment

Styrofoam plates scattered on the road after a bhandara or langar and glasses laid out to serve water are a common sight during most festivals. Nirjala Ekadashi, which is marked by distributing chhabeel (a sweetened drink), leaves a similar sight behind. But, this time around, there are some people trying to make a difference in the way we serve humanity during the month of scorching heat.

Sameera Satija, founder of Crockery Bank, is seeing a surge in requests for stainless steel crockery. “During Covid-19, people thought plastic was a safer option, but it isn’t in the long run. Wastage caused by single-use glasses, later collected by ragpickers with bare hands, puts the latter in danger of getting infected. Waste collectors could in turn become carriers, and that’s how the chain of virus could revive. Avoiding all of that, people have been demanding stainless steel glasses to distribute kachhi lassi or chhabeel. I have so far received 10-15 new queries for lending glasses,” adds Satija.

Distributing chhabeel to senior citizens residing in their shelter homes, The Earth Saviours Foundation will also make use of steel utensils. “At our centres in Bandhwari Village and Mandawar Village, we use steel glasses and plates for serving. We always pray for our mother Earth. In fact, we refuse plastic (at all times),” says Kavita Mathur from the NGO.

NGO Parivartan-Ek Pryas has been organising Chhabeel with reusable glasses since the past few years.

But, challenges are aplenty, says Vipan Basrar from the crockery bank in Dwarka. “The importance of not using styrofoam plates is to safeguard overflowing landfills. But, most people aren’t comfortable using steel,” says Basrar, adding, “Among the many reasons for the slow speed in bringing in this much-required change is the expenses incurred in washing steel plates and glasses, and not being able to get people to wash them properly. Yet, we keep our fingers crossed and try to make an effort for things to change.”

Environmentalist Ruchika Sethi feels people choose styrofoam and plastic disposables on account of convenience, without thinking of what happens once these are disposed. “We fervently appeal to those distributing drinks or foods to either switch to reusables or notify everyone to carry a reusable glass, bottle or tumbler, to collect prasad on Nirjala Ekadashi. There is no escaping from the reality of a fast deteriorating ecosystem, and the least each one of us can do is adopt sustainable practices wherein least possible trash is generated. Waste reduction should be the main objective of all our activities, including those done for the good of humankind,” she says.

