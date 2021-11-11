No coercive action against liquor vendors for licence fee: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The state government on Thursday orally assured the Delhi high court that it will not take any coercive action against retail liquor vendors for now for not paying the license fees under the New Excise Policy 2021.

The court was hearing a plea seeking to postpone till November 17 the collection of licence fee as the petitioners, 16 retail liquor traders, claimed the government has not yet fixed maximum retail prices (MRPs) for liquor brands.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing the plea challenging the decision of the state government to levy license fees from November 1, 2021, was informed by senior advocate Rahul Mehra that the government and liquor vendors are partners in business, and that the interest of all the stakeholders will be protected by not taking any precipitate action against anyone.

Mehra said that a similar assurance has also been made before another bench of the high court hearing challenges related to excise policy. “...this is not at all adversarial. These are our business partners…and we want success as much as other stakeholders want it to be,” Mehra said.

On the last date on Tuesday, the court had asked the government to specify the number of liquor brands for which the MRPs had been fixed. In response, Mehra gave a one-page note to the court on Thursday, mentioning that of the 30 famous brands, MRPs of 10 have been fixed and the process for another another seven will be completed in two days. He sought more time from the court to file a proper response, after which the court posted the matter for Monday.

During the hearing on Thursday, the court expressed unhappiness with the government for filing another 31-page affidavit opposing the pleas by the retail license holders, pointing out that it had only made a limited query on the number of liquor brands for which MRPs have been fixed.

In the affidavit, the government said that the retail vendors were trying to cover up their own delays and avoid payment of the license fee levied in accordance with the provisions of the Delhi Excise Act and rules and also the terms and conditions of the tender. Mehra said that the delay is also due to the fact that the wholesale sellers have not yet approached the government for fixing MRPs.

Calling it an ongoing process, the government said that the fixing MRPs is a technical exercise which requires in-depth data analysis and understanding the impact of various options on the overall price structure of various brands of liquor.

However, senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the petitioners, disputed the government’s stand and said that there was no delay on their part. He contended that brands were being registered till November 8 even as MRPs were not fixed.

During the hearing, when Mehra was highlighting the bonafides of the new policy, the court remarked that the government should be a little pragmatic and should have addressed the issues earlier: “You started the policy with such fan fare but these issues are yet to be ironed out..You should be a little pragmatic.”

The petitioners are successful bidders of L-7Z (zonal licence for retail vend of Indian liquor and foreign liquor) and L-7V (retail vend of Indian liquor, foreign liquor in a zone).

The pleas have sought to restrain the government from demanding the sums of money in the form of licence fees or security deposit and also to direct the authorities not to levy or demand licence fees from successful bidders until the government performs its own obligations under the tender terms and conditions and the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-2022.

One of the pleas filed by the 16 retailers said there has been a great delay in initiating the process of registration of brands and fixation of MRP by the Delhi government. It claimed that until October 30, not even a single brand had been registered within Delhi under the new excise policy, nor had the MRP been fixed for various liquor brands.

It said the process for determination of MRP for retail sale is a time consuming exercise and if the scheduled date of commencement of business is November 17, as specified by the government, it is a complete breach of obligations on the part of the authorities in delaying the registration of brands and determination of MRP.

Currently, there are 408 liquor vends run by the Delhi government in the city. As per the new excise policy, these will shut down on November 16 as new retail vends will open from November 17 in the Capital.