No DUAC nod for Delhi’s first int’l ice-skating stadium

New Delhi

An official familiar with the matter said the proposal has not been rejected on design grounds at this stage and can be submitted again after the deficiencies are addressed. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) planned ice-skating stadium at the Dwarka Sector 23 sports complex has failed to get the Delhi Urban Arts Commission’s (DUAC’s) approval due to incomplete documentation and the absence of the architect concerned during an online presentation.

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The development comes amid the DDA’s update that most of the civil work on the skating rink is already completed and expected to be inaugurated in a couple of months.

An official familiar with the matter said the proposal has not been rejected on design grounds at this stage and can be submitted again after the deficiencies are addressed. “The commission has sought complete information as required under the conceptual-stage checklist and the architect’s presentation before the proposal can be considered,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The proposed ice-skating stadium is planned to house the city’s first full-sized ice skating rink built to international specifications and is expected to open for both public use and competitive events. Officials said the project is designed to support multiple winter sports, including ice skating, figure skating, ice hockey and curling.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal, submitted online directly by the architect for DUAC’s consideration, was scrutinised along with the drawings, documentation and project report. The commission had intended to discuss the proposal with the architect online, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal, submitted online directly by the architect for DUAC’s consideration, was scrutinised along with the drawings, documentation and project report. The commission had intended to discuss the proposal with the architect online, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minutes of the meeting specifically pointed to the absence of authorisation from the owner appointing the architect for the project. “The architect who has prepared and submitted the proposal shall be required to make an online presentation of the proposal personally before the Commission,” the minutes stated.

The guidelines call for the architect to explain the design concept, planning approach, major design considerations and how the proposal addresses applicable planning, urban design and architectural requirements.

Meanwhile, officials said that the complex is spread over around 4,200 square metres and will feature a standard-sized rink measuring 60 metres by 30 metres, in line with global norms for professional competitions. Officials said the facility will enable Delhi to host ice sports, which have been limited due to the absence of necessary infrastructure.

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The project is located within the cloverleaf section of the Dwarka Sector 23 sports complex and has been planned with accessibility in mind. It is situated near key road networks, such as the Dwarka Expressway and the tunnel connecting Dwarka Sector 21 to Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 3, along with proximity to the Urban Extension Road (UER-II).