No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26
No scheduled flight will operate from Indira Gandhi International Airport between 10am and 12.15pm till January 26, due to the closure of airspace on account of Republic Day celebrations and rehearsals, the Airports Authority of India has said.
The restrictions were imposed on Wednesday (January 20) and will be in place till Republic Day on Tuesday.
An authority notice said no non-scheduled flight will be allowed to operate from 10am-1pm from January 20 to 26.
However, the restriction will not be applicable to the movements of the Indian Air Force, the Border Security Force, the Indian Army or helicopters, the notice said. State-owned aircraft or helicopters can fly if carrying a governor or chief minister of any state or UT, it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No flights to, from Delhi airport from 10am-12.15pm till January 26
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhiwale: Stories on the move
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers at Singhu border allege bid to infiltrate, spark violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 35% health care workers in Delhi's Shahdara district have got jab so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air quality panel ropes in agencies to develop tool to read nature of emissions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Six samples from zoo test negative for avian flu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi gets colder: Temperature to fall further from Sunday, IMD predicts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Presumption of innocence’ should not be destroyed, court says while hearing riots case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 35% health care workers in Shahdara district have got Covid jab so far, lowest in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three held for running fake call centre, duping job aspirants of money
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airspace restrictions in place till R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deadline extended by nine months for phase 1 of Rani Khera business park project
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commercial vehicle owners duped of cash by racketeers who gave them forged entry stickers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at an automobile service centre in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox