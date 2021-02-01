No illegal detention of farmers after Republic Day violence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police said on Monday they have not detained anyone illegally in connection with the violence that broke out in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and added they are investigating the case in a fair and transparent manner. The police said they have lodged 44 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 122 people in connection with the violence.

“Delhi Police have filed 44 FIRs and arrested 122 people in connection with the farmers’ protest. We have provided the information on our website, anyone can see it. Police have not detained anyone illegally. I appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours,” Delhi Police’s spokesperson Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The police also tweeted that rumours were also being spread that many farmers went missing post the January 26 mayhem. One person died and nearly 400 police personnel were injured and 30 police vehicles were damaged during the tractor rally last week.

Earlier, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed before Delhi High Court which sought the release of all farmers and others illegally detained by the police on or before January 26, according to a report by livelaw.in. The petitioner, a law student who filed the plea through advocates Ashima Mandla and Mandakini Singh, termed the detention as a violation of Articles 14, 21, 22 of the Constitution of India, the report added.

The protests against the Centre’s three farm laws entered day 68 on Monday. Security remained tightened at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points with additional security personnel deployed amid fears of more farmers entering the national capital from states such as Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The Union home ministry on Monday had extended the temporary suspension of internet services in these border points till Tuesday adding that this was done to maintain public safety and to avert public emergency.

“In exercise of the power conferred under Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017 and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of Internet services in the areas of Singhu. Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 23:00 Hours on January 31 to 23:00 Hours on February 2,” an order issued by the ministry read.