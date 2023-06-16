No lungi, nighty in the fray: RWA advices, residents divided

Since an advisory was issued by the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Himsagar Apartment, in Pocket 4 of Greater Noida, it has stirred a debate among residents across NCR. The reason being the notice that urges residents to choose appropriate attire while roaming within the society premises, which excludes certain garments such as lungis and nighties. This has become the bone of contention since some feel that it’s unfair on the part of an RWA to dictate the dress code for its members/residents whereas others support the move, which has fuelled a war of words on social media as well. A notice from the RWA of Himsagar Apartment in Greater Noida, urging residents to avoid lungis and nighties, leads to a divisive debate among residents. (Photo for representational purpose only) (Photo: Shutterstock)

“The notice was never issues as a rule, but just as a polite request on our part to sensitise the residents towards their dressing choices,” says CK Kalra, president, RWA of Himsagar Apartments, adding, “A few days back, we received a complaint from some residents who felt uncomfortable when others wore loose clothes while practising yoga in the common park. Keeping in mind the discomfort that this behaviour causes others, we issued this notice for the people to think about others residents of the society in general.”

The advisory, however, had to be followed by another notice after the matter caused an outrage on social media. “Our second notice clarifies that our intention was not to put any restrictions, but to tell people to maintain decorum in the society,” adds Kalra. But, residents are divided in opinion.

“The fabric of humanity knows no bounds, and no garment can confine the spirit of unity and individuality. Let us rise above such narrow circles, embracing the richness of cultural expressions,” says Yoginder Singh, one of the residents in the society.

The debate on has caught fire on social media leading to other RWAs to jump in too. “If most of the body is covered when one wears lungis and nighties then what’s the problem? If anyone has to object then the objection could be on short clothes. But lungi is a part of our culture, wearing which should not be objectionable at all,” feels Pawan Goyal, president of RWA of Blocks B, C, D in Noida’s Sector 48.

And KK Jain, secretary general of Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Association (FONRWA), which has over 140 RWAs as members, also feels that such diktats are not needed: “We have no such restrictions in our society because we believe everyone should have the freedom to wear whatever they want. But, at the same time people should maintain decency when roaming around within the society. So the responsibility lies with both sides. Any society shouldn’t stop people from wearing what they want and people should also respect that.”

Residents from Delhi also weigh in on the issue sharing how relevant it is to choose one’s clothing basis where one is headed. “Wearing lungis is a part of our culture and shouldn’t be objected,” says Raja Chhraba, forum president of Tilak Nagar Block 11 RWA.

Seema Rana, president of Ladies Club in Noida Sector 48, adds, “According to me, the decision by the RWA to stop people from wearing clothes that make others uneasy is absolutely right because there needs to be certain dress code and protocols when one is living in a housing society. We might be okay to wear certain clothes within our homes, but if others have an objection to them then we must be sensitive to their feeling as well. That’s how we can live in harmony in a society.”