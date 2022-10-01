No PUC, no fuel: Delhi govt on petrol, diesel sale after Diwali

In a bid to curb vehicular pollution in the national capital region, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has decided to prohibit sale of petrol and diesel at refueling stations to those without PUC (pollution under control) certificate. Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday said that a notification in this regard will also be issued soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the decision was taken at meeting of officials from environment, transport and traffic departments convened on September 29 to discuss the implementation and modalities of the plan.

“Vehicular emission is one of the key contributors to rising pollution in Delhi. It is imperative to reduce it so it has been decided that from October 25 petrol, diesel will not be provided at petrol pumps without PUC certificate of the vehicle,” Rai said, as quoted by PTI.

The Delhi government will also launch its 24x7 war room on October 3 aimed at combating pollution and ensuring effective and serious implementation of amended Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the minister added. The war room will monitor violations and redress complaints and grievances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GRAP is a set of measures followed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and adjoining areas according to the severity of the situation.

The revised GRAP came into force from Saturday as the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to implement the precautionary measures early this time to prevent deterioration in air quality.

GRAP has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor', if the Air Quality Index (AQI) is from 201-300; Stage II - 'Very Poor' if AQI ranges from 301-400; Stage III - 'Severe', if AQI is 401-450; and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus', if the AQI is above 450).

Sudden inspections will be conducted at construction sites from October 6 as part of the government's anti-dust campaign.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON