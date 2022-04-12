No respite from heatwave in Delhi until tomorrow: IMD
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised its forecast and said the maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is expected to be 41 and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. It earlier said there could be a brief respite from the ongoing heatwave. A dip in temperature is expected from Wednesday, IMD said.
Delhi recorded the fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday. The Safdarjung observatory, the city’s base station for weather, recorded a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius, seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017 when the mercury touched 43.2 on April 21.
The five heatwave days are the most for the month since 2017. The maximum temperatures were higher than what is classified as a heatwave in April 2017 for six days. With close to three weeks to go, this record is likely to be broken, especially with IMD forecasting a short-lived, mild window of relief.
Delhi’s air quality separately was in the poor category on Tuesday. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 256 at 7 am. On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 258 in the moderate category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
-
Delhiwale: Juggling cultures and identities
The most endearing aspect about the picturesque foot over bridges that fan out from Pragati Maidan Metro station are not them alone, but a cheerful snacks vendor who runs a stall underneath the structure on the broad pavement beside the traffic light, below a spindly Ashoka tree. Dressed in a purple sari, the vendor says she has two names. These names correspond to her bonds with two cities separated by miles, cultures, and languages.
-
Sharjeel Imam denied bail in Delhi riots case
A Delhi court on Monday denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in the main conspiracy case of the north east Delhi riots, saying that the allegations against him of conspiring to orchestrate the communal violence are prima facie true. Imam, along with several others, has been booked under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the conspiracy case of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 400 injured.
-
₹776-crore projects to clear 25.3MT waste
Holding a a review of the ongoing biomining project of the three landfill sites in the city, the Union government on Monday said that it plans to deploy an independent agency to study the monitoring mechanisms and share the best practices to expedite the landfill clearing project. 3 million metric tonnes of waste in Delhi under the second phase Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).
-
Honest tax collection could have saved MCDs: SC panel
The Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee (sealing panel) in its latest report to the apex court has stated that if the municipal corporations in Delhi efficiently collected dues from properties all across the city, they would not have been facing the crippling financial crunch. The report dated March 31, 2022 cites hundreds of crores in penalties that it had imposed on various commercial spaces for the violation of the provisions of Master Plan 2021.
-
Building workers get ₹5k aid under Delhi govt scheme
The Delhi government has started disbursing a grant of ₹5,000 to all registered construction workers for loss of work owing to the construction ban that was imposed during the winter to curb air pollution in the city, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday. There are about 1.1 million construction workers in Delhi, of which 900,000 workers are registered with the welfare board.
