No stock at most liquor shops in Delhi as new excise regime faces teething issues

New Delhi: The “dry day”-like streak in Delhi continued on the first day of the new excise regime on Wednesday as new liquor vends could not start operations either due to the unavailability of liquor stock or because their premises were not ready.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The uncertainty was evident even in restaurants and pubs over licenses and liquor supplies, the rules for which were changed with this notification of the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

None of the shops in Mayur Vihar, Defence Colony, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, INA, Dwarka and Govindpuri opened on day one of the new system.

“We could not open our stores today because we haven’t received our liquor stock. This is despite us getting a provisional license. We have no idea when we’ll get delivery of our order,” said Monu Bansal, manager of the four shops that will be coming up in east Delhi’s Star City and Galleria malls.

Many residents too had to return empty-handed

“It is like a dry day in Delhi today. I have a party at my home tomorrow and I went to at least four shops, but to no avail. The shops either have no stock of alcohol or are shut. The entire transition to the new excise rules seems to be poorly managed. I will have to go to Gurugram now to buy liquor,” said Tamanna Rastogi, a resident of Malviya Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior excise official on condition of anonymity said the department is working on resolving the supply issue, but refused to comment any further.

The new excise policy also has a number of changes in the way restaurants and bars can operate in the city. It allows the sale of liquor in bottles at restaurants and operates till 3 am. A major restaurateur in Delhi who is dealing with the government to resolve the issues cropping from the transition to the new regime said there is no clarity about most of the new rules.

“Firstly, most of our restaurateurs are facing a lot of problems in getting the new licenses from the department. The department has only limited people and they are all primarily busy in issuing provisional licenses to the 850 odd private retail liquor vends in the city. Next, we have received no communication so far on when we can start operating till 3am and whether we can start serving liquor to those who are 21 years and above. A lot of things need clarification,” said the restaurateur on condition of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials of the excise department did not respond to these queries put up by HT.

As per the new rules, restaurants and pubs in the city can serve liquor in open spaces, such as terrace, balcony, etc, inside their premises and can also have live music arrangements, such as performing bands, DJs, karaoke, etc, without hassle. It also allows microbreweries in the city to start takeaway service for draught beer, serve in events and sell directly to restaurants and pubs. However, no orders have been issued on this so far.