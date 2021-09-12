Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi News / 'No traffic zone', new food joint timings: All you need to know about Delhi's revamped Chandni Chowk
delhi news

'No traffic zone', new food joint timings: All you need to know about Delhi's revamped Chandni Chowk

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal told a gathering that Chandni Chowk used to have cracked roads, traffic jams and loose wires but has now become beautiful and aesthetically appealing.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Commuters roam around Delhi's Chandni Chowk without masks on August 08. (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Chandni Chowk market and announced new timings for food joints the street is famous for. Speaking at the inauguration event, Kejriwal said that the street food joints will be allowed till midnight in a bid to transform the market into a major tourist hub.

“It has already become an important tourist place. I came to know that people come here to roam till 12 am,” the Delhi chief minister said. 

"Street food joints will be allowed to open for 3-4 more hours till 12 am so that people can come here in the night and enjoy. Lots of street food joints will be opened after closure of the market," he announced.

Kejriwal told a gathering near Fountain Chowk that Chandni Chowk used to have cracked roads, traffic jams and loose wires but has now become beautiful and aesthetically appealing.

"We have beautified almost 1.4 km stretch of the Chandni Chowk market and made it extremely beautiful. Traffic on the stretch was improved, dangling wires were made underground, CCTVs were installed under the redevelopment project,” he said.

The main stretch between Chandani Chowk and the Red Fort has been improved, including pedestrian-friendly corridors. It has been made aesthetically appealing with the help of red granite stone, decorative lights and plants and street furniture, reported PTI. Motorised vehicles won’t be allowed on the stretch between 9am-9pm since it has been made a “no traffic zone.”

The project witnessed several delays due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The redevelopment project was approved in August 2018 and was scheduled to be completed in March 2020 but, according to PWD officials, the pandemic forced the delay. The deadline was further pushed to December 2020 and then to April 2021.

 

