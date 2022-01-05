North MCD inks MoU with IGL to set up compressed biogas plants

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD), on Tuesday, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), under which a number of compressed bio gas (CBG) plants and integrated CBG-CNG fuel stations will be set up in north Delhi for the in-situ processing of wet waste and making optimum use of bio-degradable waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

North MCD commissioner Sanjay Goel said that while the concessional period will be 20 years, the MoU period is two years. “Each CBG plant will have the capacity to convert 100 tonnes of segregated MSW (municipal solid waste) per day. North MCD will provide segregated bio-degradable waste (wet waste) to the plants as per Solid Waste Management Rules 2016. The civic body will also provide land for the plants without any charge, at a notional lease rental of ₹1 per annum. To start with, approximately three acres of land at Ghogha dairy is being considered for this project. The site has been inspected by IGL officials and found suitable for this project,” he said.

He also said that bio manure, city compost and fertiliser produced after processing the waste shall be utilised by North MCD at its nurseries, gardens and green belts at a pre-decided cost. “Also, the IGL may sell it in the open market after enrichment,” Goel said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When contacted, IGL’s director-in-chief Pradeep Bansal said the gas-distributing company will engage a technical consultant to prepare a Detailed Feasibility Report and set up the plant and fuel station at its own cost.

“We will run the plant for the entire duration of the concessional agreement of 20 years, which may be also extended according to the mutual understanding. The expected production of various components generated after bio-methanation of 100 tonnes per day of MSW will comprise 4,000 kilograms per day of CBG, 15 tonnes per day of city compost and 50,000 litres of wet slurry per day,” he said.