Now, PWD sets March deadline for overdue Ashram underpass in Delhi

New Delhi: The Ashram Underpass project, which has already missed five deadlines, is likely to be opened for traffic in the first week of March, officials in the public works department (PWD), the agency constructing the underpass, said on Monday.

A senior PWD official associated with the project said that work on one section of the road, and covering the ramps with shade, will be completed by the end of February. The road will be opened for the public after trial runs by the traffic police, he added.

The official, who asked not to be named, blamed unusually heavy rain in January, and the ban on construction activities imposed in November and December due to rising pollution levels, for delaying the work.

To be sure, these reasons do not explain the saga of delays that have dogged this project, which was aimed at decluttering one of the city’s busiest intersections but ended up creating a two-year-long traffic nightmare.

Work on the 750-metre underpass, which will connect Nizamuddin railway bridge and CSIR Apartments at Ashram Chowk, began on 2019. The underpass is a key link between east, central and south Delhi, and also between Delhi and the NCR cities of Noida and Faridabad. The intersection is used by more than 350,000 vehicles every day.

The project, which was originally slated to be completed in December 2020, has missed five deadlines, the last one being December 2021. Things reached a point when no formal deadline was set after that.

“We are trying to cover the ramps as an additional safety measure to prevent water-logging in the underpass during monsoon. The covers will be placed on entry and exit ramps on both Jangpura and Badarpur side. Finishing touches to the art work on the side walls is also going on. The final date for the inauguration of the underpass will be decided by the government,” said a second official associated with the project.

Work on the underpass, which is aimed at easing the traffic jams at the busy intersection, began in December 2019. The first deadline was the following December. It was then revised to April 2021; then to June 2021; then shifted to August 31; and having failed to deliver the project even then, the deadline was moved to December 31, 2021.

The Delhi government did not respond to request for comment.

For more than two years, protracted construction work, poor site management, and haphazard dumping of construction material and debris has made Ashram Chowk a traffic choke point for commuters. And the decision to simultaneously start work on the extension of Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway has extended the chaos from the main intersection to the turn towards Sarai Kale Khan.

S Khan, the president of Sukhdev Vihar Resident’s Welfare Association, said that passing through the Ashram intersection has become a persistent headache. “We have to count a delay of at least one hour in the evening rush hours. It is a pain point not just for the regular commuters but the local residents who not only face the traffic chaos but also air pollution. Once, during an emergency, we got stuck in the jam and we had to leave our vehicle mid-way and walk amid heavy traffic,” Khan said.

An air pollution ban (starting November 2019), assembly polls (March 2020), pandemic-induced lockdowns (between March 2020 and June 5, 2021), construction ban due to severe air pollution (November and December last year) have been cited by PWD as factors that have delayed work on the underpass.

But people who use the road say the story is more complicated than that.

Prabhat Agrawal, who uses the stretch for his daily commute, alleged that even cab drivers have started to cancel the rides around peak hours, if they need to pass through Ashram Chowk. “Are the authorities even aware of daily traffic jams that happens on all four sides of the Ashram Chowk? If they are not, they should ask any cab or auto driver who refuse to ply in this area just because they don’t want to avoid this junction at any cost,” Agrawal who was stuck in traffic at the intersection on Monday evening said.

Kanan Bahl, who was waiting a few metres away from Agrawal, said that it was poor traffic management that leads to the chaos. “How many more years will they take to build this underpass. In the last one hour, I have moved just one kilometre,” he added.

Delhi traffic police said they have suggested alternative routes to motorists avoid the congested intersection. “Ashram Chowk remains congested due to the ongoing construction work on the underpass and the extension of the flyover. Motorists travelling from Sarai Kale Khan to AIIMS are advised to take the Barapullah flyover, and those going from DND Flyway towards AIIMS have also been advised to use the Barapullah,” an traffic police official said.

Sewa Ram, professor of transport planning in the School of Planning and Architecture, said Ashram is a key intersection, and it should have been executed on top priority. “We are already a decade late in the intervention at this intersection. With other projects such as Delhi-Meerut Expressway having been completed, the traffic volume at this intersection has increased. Vehicles from east Delhi now have a free flow up to the intersection, and the agencies taking up the underpass project should have factored it in,” he added.

He said for such a busy and crucial intersection, which is almost unavoidable for thousands who travel on that stretch, should have been taken up in phases with a comprehensive alternative mobility plan.