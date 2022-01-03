Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Omicron: Delhi sees 28% spike in new Covid cases, DDMA to meet on Tuesday

The active cases of Covid-19 in Delhi current stand at around 11,000, with 6,288 patients currently in home isolation.
The national capital reported a spike of around 28 per cent in new Covid cases after it witnessed 3,194 infections on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav

Delhi recorded 4,099 confirmed fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and one related death in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin. The national capital reported a spike of around 28 per cent in new Covid cases after it witnessed 3,194 infections on Sunday. The active cases of the virus in Delhi current stand at around 11,000, with 6,288 patients currently in home isolation.

As per the latest Delhi government data, 307 Covid patients are admitted in hospitals, of which 94 are on oxygen support and four patients are on ventilator support. As many as 195 Covid patients are being treated in dedicated Covid care centres.

Delhi stares at more curbs as minister warns of positivity rate reaching 6.5%

Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain earlier said that 84 per cent of Covid-19 cases recorded in the last two days in the national capital were of the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus. 

“84% of the Covis-19 cases reported in Delhi in the past two days were of the Omicron variant. Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 per cent,” Jain told reporters on Monday.

The worrying spike in new Omicron cases and the positivity rate hovering around 6.5% can prompt the government to announce further curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will meet on Tuesday morning to review the prevailing Covid situation in Delhi. It is likely to discuss the need for more curbs in the national capital to contain the virus.

The ongoing restrictions were implemented after a yellow alert was issued last week as Delhi reported over 1.5% Covid positivity rate for two consecutive days. Under the yellow alert, cinema halls, theatres, and other places of gathering are closed. The night curfew from 10pm to 5am is also in place.

Topics
omicron
