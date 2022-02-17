Omicron wave nears end as all metrics stay low: Officials

The national capital on Wednesday reported a marginal rise in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases -- it was 10 more than Tuesday’s count -- even as the positivity rate continued to fall, data from the Delhi government’s health bulletin showed.

According to the bulletin on Wednesday, Delhi added 766 new Covid cases as against 756 cases reported the previous day. This, however, was on account of the higher number of tests conducted over the last 24 hours. Data showed that of the 56,112 Covid tests conducted, only 1.37% samples returned positive.

On Tuesday, the city conducted 49,792 Covid tests, with a positivity rate of 1.52%. Government data also highlighted that as on Wednesday, five people succumbed to the Covid infection in Delhi, the same number of fatalities as on Tuesday.

Senior officials of Delhi government’s health department said Delhi was at the end of the Omicron wave of Covid, and the infection count has settled. The death count has also declined, which is also indicative of the end of the current wave, they said.

“We have reached the position that the city was in after the second wave subsided (last May-June). Back then, too, we were reporting a few hundred cases. The situation is now under control but we need to continue following Covid appropriate behaviour,” said a senior health official, asking not to be named.