Delhi News
delhi news

On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials.(Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 03:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

 The Delhi Police on Saturday said 2,456 people were prosecuted for violating traffic rules during Holi and Shab-e-Baraat celebrations on Friday.

According to data shared by the traffic police, while 2,169 prosecutions were related to Holi, 287 challans were issued for traffic violations during the celebration of Shab-e-Baraat. “We fined 1,673 people for riding two-wheelers without helmets. While 275 people were prosecuted for triple riding, 196 people were fined for drink driving and another 25 were issued challans for dangerous driving,” said a senior traffic police inspector.

Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials. A statement issued by the joint commissioner of police (traffic) Vivek Kishore urged people to follow traffic rules during the celebrations.

Last year, the Delhi Police fined 3,282 people for traffic violations on Holi.

(With agency inputs)

