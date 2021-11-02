Only 11% of pollution-related complaints in Delhi-NCR resolved: CPCB

Agencies that are supposed to tackle air pollution-related complaints across the national Capital region are faring poorly, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Only 11% of the complaints have been resolved since October 15, when measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) first come into force, the data shows. Delhi is faring worse, with only 9% of the total complaints (26 of 277) resolved so far.

According to CPCB data, between October 15 and October 30, only 47 of 424 complaints were resolved by agencies in Delhi and NCR cities in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The data shows that in Delhi, the north corporation received the most complaints so far (103); however, it has only been able to resolve two of these complaints during this period. This is followed by the south corporation, which received 88 complaints between October 15 and October 30, but was only able to resolve two. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the east corporation received 20 complaints each, resolving one and seven complaints respectively.

Among the Delhi agencies that failed to resolve a single complaint so far are the Delhi Police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Flood Control Department.

A senior CPCB official said most complaints are related to dust violations, construction and demolition waste and instances of open-waste burning. “Daily reports are being collected and compiled now. Data is being updated in realtime as each complaint gets resolved. Agencies have already been asked to ensure pendency rate remains low and teams on the ground can resolve pollution-related complaints in a matter of days,” said the official.

Meanwhile, according to CPCB data, agencies in Haryana have dealt with 15 out of 86 air pollution-related complaints, while none of the 12 complaints in Rajasthan has been resolved so far. In Uttar Pradesh, six out of 43 complaints have been resolved so far.