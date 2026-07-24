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Only 41 per cent of Delhi voter revision forms digitised so far

New Delhi: Less than half of the enumeration forms distributed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls have been digitised

Published on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:29:04 IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: Less than half of the enumeration forms distributed during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Delhi’s electoral rolls have been digitised. Official data showed that only 40.96 per cent of the forms had been uploaded by 8 pm on Thursday.

Official data showed that only 40.96 per cent of the forms had been uploaded by 8 pm on Thursday.
Official data showed that only 40.96 per cent of the forms had been uploaded by 8 pm on Thursday.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 5,942,886 forms had been digitised by July 23. At the same time, 14,485,047 forms — 99.83 per cent of 14,510,298 electors — had been distributed across the city.

The figures shows that while the door-to-door distribution exercise is almost complete, the digitisation process is moving much slower, with nearly 59 per cent of forms yet to be uploaded.

“When we inquired about the gap, we found that the Booth Level Officers are collecting filled forms but not digitising them. They wanted to collect a sufficient number of forms before entering details. Once the collected forms are digitised, the figure would increase by nearly 20 percentage points,” said an official.

The district-wise data reveals wide variations in digitisation. Outer North has performed the best with 55.62 per cent of forms digitised, followed by South West (51.51 per cent), West (47.80 per cent), North West (47.09 per cent) and Central North (46.56 per cent).

The enumeration phase of the revision exercise, which began on June 30, will continue till August 8.

 
chief electoral officer
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