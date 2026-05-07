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Open air dining finds few takers, licenses down by half

Delhi's open-air dining policy faces decline, with licensed units halving due to high costs and pollution, despite MCD's promotional efforts.

Published on: May 07, 2026 04:56 am IST
By Paras Singh
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Despite a sustained push by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to promote its open-air dining policy, the initiative has seen a decline in interest from the city’s hospitality sector with the number of licensed units reduced to half from 201 to 98, said senior municipal officials.

Civic officials said the concept has struggled to gain acceptance due to very high licensing costs along with adverse weather conditions.

The project failed to expand even after four years since its launch by the former LG VK Saxena in 2022 where 200 units were granted licenses. Civic officials said the concept has struggled to gain acceptance due to very high licensing costs along with adverse weather conditions.

While the policy was originally launched in September 2020 by the public health department of erstwhile south MCD and later adopted by the north MCD, the unified MCD finalised the policy for open air dining on November 4, 2022, said officials.

Under the unified MCD policy, there was no requirement for a separate fire NOC. For using terrace or open area, the operators needed to submit licensing fees costing 200 per sq ft while high-end four star restaurants and above, required to submit 500 per sq ft.

The open air dining policy permits food establishments to operate in open spaces, rooftops and terraces. However, cooking is prohibited in such areas. Operators must ensure that no nuisance is caused to neighbours, and if alcohol is being served, the area must be properly covered.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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