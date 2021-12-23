Over 1,200 trees in Vasant Vihar freed of concrete, Delhi govt tells HC

The state government’s horticulture department on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that out of 1,793 trees in the Vasant Vihar neighbourhood, 1,255 have been freed of concrete, adding that the area around these trees is being revitalised by planting grass and plants.

Justice Najmi Waziri was hearing a contempt plea by a resident of Vasant Vihar alleging authorities’ inaction in preserving trees and preventing them from concretisation.

The department, through advocate Shadan Farasat, also said that trees in other parts of the city are being washed and watered routinely, adding that a tree census has been conducted in Vasant Vihar.

On Thursday, the court reiterated that the tree census be conducted across the city. The trees should be labelled with their number and species, the court said.

In it affidavit, the police told the court it has directed beat officers to take appropriate action against those who concretise trees, as well as those who park their vehicles on footpaths.

The court was hearing a plea by a resident against the concreting of hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar and alleged inaction on the part of the authorities to preserve trees. The plea also cited non-compliance of earlier orders passed by the high court as well as the National Green Tribunal.

HT reported in December last year that of the total 4,993 trees on the streets of Vasant Vihar, 3,859 were heavily concretised. A tree census conducted by local residents showed over 450 trees had nails, tree guards, barbed wires etc. in or around them, 764 trees were lopped off and at least 793 trees were infested with termites.

Based on HT’s report a complaint was filed with the Delhi forest department by environmental activists, and a petition was also filed at the Delhi high court. The report has also been quoted in the petition.

The matter would be heard in January, next year.