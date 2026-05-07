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Over 17,000 people went missing in Delhi in 2024: NCRB

Over 17,000 people went missing in Delhi in 2024: NCRB

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:02 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A total of 23,058 people, comprising 9,482 men and 13,576 women, were reported missing in Delhi in 2024, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau .

Over 17,000 people went missing in Delhi in 2024: NCRB

Of the total, 5,491 were children below the age of 18 - 1,571 boys, 3,920 girls.

The city recorded 17,567 fresh adult missing persons cases in 2024, comprising 7,911 men and 9,656 women.

According to the NCRB data, released on Wednesday, 14,637 men, 18,238 women and six transgender persons were still missing from previous years.

At the latest count, in 2024, Delhi had a total of 55,939 missing persons cases - 24,119 men, 31,814 women and six transgender persons.

In 2024, police traced or collected 28,392 missing persons, including 12,182 men, 16,208 women and two transgender persons.

Only half of the men and half of the women who went missing could be traced.

A total of 27,547 missing persons – 11,937 men, 15,606 women, four transgender persons - were yet to be untraced by the end of the year, the data showed.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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