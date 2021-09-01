Over 260,000 register for undergraduate courses in Delhi University

New Delhi: Delhi University received 261,661 paid applications till 7.30pm as registrations for merit-based admissions to over 70,000 undergraduate seats edged to a close on Tuesday. The university officials expect the number to increase as the registration portal will stay open till Tuesday midnight.

University officials had earlier said that the first cut-off will be released on October 1 and admissions to UG courses will begin on October 4.

Last year, the university had received 351,974 paid applications in the three-month registration window which was 100,000 more than the corresponding figure in 2019 (258,388).

Till 7.30pm on Tuesday, the university recorded a total of 438,696 registrations, a marked drop from the over 550,000 registrations on the admission portal last year.

“Last year, due to multiple reasons, the registration portal was open for more than two months. In comparison, registrations were open for a shorter duration this time -- from August 2-31 -- because the dates for DU entrance tests have also been announced... DU aspirants had around a month to register for UG courses so we are hoping that the interested candidates applied during this period,” said a senior DU official requesting anonymity.

Officials also noted that of the 438,696 registrations, around 261,661 were paid applications because of various factors, including duplicate registrations by the same candidate.

Online registrations for the postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses took place between July 26 to August 21, with the university receiving over 183,815 applications for 20,000 PG seats and 30,019 registrations for MPhil/PhD.

Though UG registrations ended on Tuesday, students appearing for their compartment or improvement exams will be allowed to upload their documents like marksheets and certificates after their results are declared.

Students who were not satisfied with their Class 12 CBSE results under the revised assessment scheme in the absence of board exams are currently appearing for their improvement papers along with those students who are taking their compartment exams. The exams will continue till September 16.

As DU does not follow the first-come-first-serve basis for UG admissions, colleges opt for higher cut-offs to avoid over-admissions, wherein the number of eligible students seeking admission is more than the number of available seats.

With around 220,000 students scoring 90% and above marks in CBSE Class 12 results this year, and around 70,000 of them scoring 95% or more, the undergraduate cut-offs are likely to soar this year as well. Every year, DU receives around 80% of applications from students graduating from CBSE affiliated schools.