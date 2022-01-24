Over 27k cops deployed ahead of R-Day: Delhi CP

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday said that over 27,000 personnel have been deployed in the national capital for security arrangements ahead of Republic Day, and added that anti-terror measures in the city have been intensified.

“Since the last two months, we have intensified our anti-terror measures. These measures have been taken on 26 parameters very intensively. It is also because Delhi has always been a target for terrorists or anti-social elements. This year also we have been very alert,” Asthana said at a press conference on Sunday.

The commissioner said 27,723 Delhi Police personnel from various ranks and branches has been deployed for security arrangements. He added that 65 companies of central armed police forces will assist the city police in handling any situation.

The commissioner said preparations for the Republic Day had started soon after Independence Day last year, and over the last two months, the Delhi Police has intensified anti-terror measures in coordination with other security agencies. He added that besides the internal meetings, interstate coordination meetings were also held to ensure there was no lapse in security.

“In the last 15 days, vehicle checking and blockades at different exit points in parts of the city have been intensified, so that if there is any movement, we can easily check and verify it,” Asthana said.

The commissioner said the police have been “proactively” creating awareness among public through its social media handles about the dos’ and don’ts and to stay alert about any unattended bag or other objects.

“This has had an impact because we are getting a lot of calls daily at our police control rooms. We are receiving such inputs from the public and then we cross-check them,” Asthana said.

He also added that a detailed advisory about traffic diversions and arrangements has already been issued.

Anti-terror measures were intensified in the city after an improvised explosive device, containing RDX and ammonium nitrate, was found at Ghazipur flower market on January 14.