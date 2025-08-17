Over 5,500 rooftop solar connections installed in north Delhi

Over 5,500 rooftop solar connections have been installed across North Delhi, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) officials said on Saturday. The initiative supports the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and Delhi Solar Policy, helping consumers reduce electricity bills while boosting clean energy adoption, the company said in a statement. The C&I segment contributes the highest energised capacity at 60.969 MWp (megawatt peak), compared to 34.929 MWp from domestic users and 12.565 MWp from others. (AP)

The company said that domestic users lead in installations with 3,995 rooftop solar systems, followed by 1,497 in the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector and 38 in other categories. But the C&I segment contributes the highest energised capacity at 60.969 MWp (megawatt peak), compared to 34.929 MWp from domestic users and 12.565 MWp from others.

The discom said that residential societies are also embracing solar power, with 13 societies in Tata Power-DDL’s operational areas installing systems totalling 0.377 MWp. Most opted for setups between 2 kW and 3 kW.

A Tata Power-DDL spokesperson said, “Each kilowatt of rooftop solar generates 100–120 units monthly, allowing consumers to recover costs in three to four years through bill savings.” The total sanctioned load has now crossed 100 MWp.

According to the company, government incentives have spurred adoption. Under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, households get ₹30,000 per kW for systems up to 2 kW, with subsidies capped at ₹78,000 for larger setups. Residents also receive up to 300 free units monthly from their solar output.

In the scheme, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) qualify for ₹18,000 per kW for shared facilities such as lighting and electric vehicles charging, limited to 3 kW per household and 500 kW per RWA. The Delhi Solar Policy adds further benefits, including ₹30,000 capital subsidies and generation-based incentives, the company said. Tata Power-DDL assists consumers with site checks, technical support, and net metering to ease the shift to solar.