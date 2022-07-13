‘Over 5K students given free CUET prep classes’

More than 5,000 students in Delhi government schools have been provided free preparatory classes for the Common Universtiy Entrance Test (CUET), deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, interacted with students appearing for the exam at Kautilya Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Chirag Enclave, on Tuesday and sought their feedback on the preparatory classes.“This year, for the first time, CUET is being conducted for admissions in central universities of India. Many of the Delhi government school students wanted to prepare for the entrance, but were not in a situation to afford high coaching fees,” Sisodia said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the classes spread over 20 days, the students were guided in over 13 subjects. Sisodia said they were also given exposure to ‘Computer Based Test’ through online mock test series. Individual mock tests were designed for each stream- arts, science and commerce, he said.

“This helped students develop skills of time-management and stress management during exams. Regular practice has boosted their confidence and reduced the fear of exams among students,” he added.

Appreciating the efforts of schools in the south-east district, Sisodia said that government schools in the district conducted 20 days of CUET preparatory classes for nearly 5,000 students.

As part of entrance preparation support, the Delhi government created special centres for the preparation of commerce and science subjects. For humanities, preparation was provided in the schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first CUET-UG, will be conducted from July 15 to August 10, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced last week. More than 1.4 million candidates have registered for the test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON