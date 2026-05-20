More than 800,000 women in Delhi have been issued the Pink Saheli Smart Card that offers free bus travel and integrates with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

Over 8 lakh Pink saheli cards issued to Delhi women so far

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The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) introduced the card to streamline free ridership. Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the milestone on Tuesday, saying the government will expand registrations through special camps in residential colonies and government offices.

“The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not merely a facility for free travel, but has emerged as a means of providing women with a dignified, secure and digitally empowered travel experience,” Gupta said.

According to Delhi government data, 840,618 cards had been issued as of May 18. The cards are available through 73 centres across the city, including 36 DTC pass sections, 17 district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, and 20 special camps. Officials said more centres will be added based on demand.

Launched on March 2 under the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative, the smart card is issued free of cost through a zero-KYC process linked to Aadhaar verification and a mobile number.

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{{^usCountry}} The government said the card uses tap-and-go technology, allowing women and transgender commuters to travel without paper tickets. Passengers can tap the card on electronic ticketing machines inside buses, with journeys recorded digitally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government said the card uses tap-and-go technology, allowing women and transgender commuters to travel without paper tickets. Passengers can tap the card on electronic ticketing machines inside buses, with journeys recorded digitally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the cards can later be integrated with the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other transport services once recharged for paid travel. The cards can also be topped up online and provide digital travel records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the cards can later be integrated with the Delhi Metro, the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and other transport services once recharged for paid travel. The cards can also be topped up online and provide digital travel records. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The scheme is open to all women and transgender residents of Delhi above the age of five. At present, both paper-based pink tickets and the smart cards are valid for free travel on DTC buses. However, officials indicated that the smart card system will eventually replace paper tickets entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The scheme is open to all women and transgender residents of Delhi above the age of five. At present, both paper-based pink tickets and the smart cards are valid for free travel on DTC buses. However, officials indicated that the smart card system will eventually replace paper tickets entirely. {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta said her government is working to make Delhi’s public transport network “completely women-friendly, smart and world-class” through technology-driven reforms focused on efficiency, transparency, and commuter safety.

Government estimates show the scheme helps women save between ₹1,200 and ₹2,400 a month on travel expenses, while also encouraging greater use of public buses among women.

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