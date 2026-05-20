...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Over 8 lakh Pink saheli cards issued to Delhi women so far

Delhi has issued over 800,000 Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free bus travel, enhancing safety and convenience for women and transgender individuals.

Published on: May 20, 2026 04:10 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
Advertisement

More than 800,000 women in Delhi have been issued the Pink Saheli Smart Card that offers free bus travel and integrates with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.

Over 8 lakh Pink saheli cards issued to Delhi women so far

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) introduced the card to streamline free ridership. Chief minister Rekha Gupta announced the milestone on Tuesday, saying the government will expand registrations through special camps in residential colonies and government offices.

“The Pink Saheli Smart Card is not merely a facility for free travel, but has emerged as a means of providing women with a dignified, secure and digitally empowered travel experience,” Gupta said.

According to Delhi government data, 840,618 cards had been issued as of May 18. The cards are available through 73 centres across the city, including 36 DTC pass sections, 17 district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, and 20 special camps. Officials said more centres will be added based on demand.

Launched on March 2 under the Centre’s “One Nation, One Card” initiative, the smart card is issued free of cost through a zero-KYC process linked to Aadhaar verification and a mobile number.

Gupta said her government is working to make Delhi’s public transport network “completely women-friendly, smart and world-class” through technology-driven reforms focused on efficiency, transparency, and commuter safety.

Government estimates show the scheme helps women save between 1,200 and 2,400 a month on travel expenses, while also encouraging greater use of public buses among women.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Over 8 lakh Pink saheli cards issued to Delhi women so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.