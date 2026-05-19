New Delhi, More than eight lakh women have received 'Pink Saheli Smart Cards' till date, allowing them to travel free on DTC buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Over 8 lakh women received Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free travel: CM Rekha Gupta

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The smart cards use National Common Mobility tap-and-go technology, allowing women and transgender individuals free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

The chief minister said the government is working to make transport services more transparent, efficient and secure through digital governance and modern technology.

"As of May 18, a total of 840,618 'Pink Saheli Smart Cards' have been issued. Currently, both the pink paper tickets and the pink cards remain valid; however, in the near future, the free travel facility will be accessible exclusively through the Pink Smart Card," she said.

The achievement reflects not only the growing popularity of the scheme, but also the increasing trust women in Delhi are placing in the city's public transport system and their rising participation in it, the CM said.

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the government has launched a campaign to expedite the process of issuing Pink Cards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the government has launched a campaign to expedite the process of issuing Pink Cards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Camps are being held across colonies and government offices throughout Delhi, making it easier for women to register for the cards," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Camps are being held across colonies and government offices throughout Delhi, making it easier for women to register for the cards," the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Currently, the cards are being distributed through 73 centres, including 36 DTC pass sections, 17 district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, and 20 special camps. Additional distribution points are being set up in various areas as required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Currently, the cards are being distributed through 73 centres, including 36 DTC pass sections, 17 district magistrate and sub-divisional magistrate offices, and 20 special camps. Additional distribution points are being set up in various areas as required. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the chief minister, these camps will continue to be organised across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the chief minister, these camps will continue to be organised across the city. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In March this year, President Droupadi Murmu launched the Pink National Common Mobility card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In March this year, President Droupadi Murmu launched the Pink National Common Mobility card. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said the government's goal is to transform Delhi's public transport system into one that is completely women-friendly, smart and world-class. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said the government's goal is to transform Delhi's public transport system into one that is completely women-friendly, smart and world-class. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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