...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Over 8 lakh women received Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free travel: CM Rekha Gupta

Over 8 lakh women received Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free travel: CM Rekha Gupta

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:00 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, More than eight lakh women have received 'Pink Saheli Smart Cards' till date, allowing them to travel free on DTC buses, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday.

Over 8 lakh women received Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free travel: CM Rekha Gupta

The smart cards use National Common Mobility tap-and-go technology, allowing women and transgender individuals free travel on Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

The chief minister said the government is working to make transport services more transparent, efficient and secure through digital governance and modern technology.

"As of May 18, a total of 840,618 'Pink Saheli Smart Cards' have been issued. Currently, both the pink paper tickets and the pink cards remain valid; however, in the near future, the free travel facility will be accessible exclusively through the Pink Smart Card," she said.

The achievement reflects not only the growing popularity of the scheme, but also the increasing trust women in Delhi are placing in the city's public transport system and their rising participation in it, the CM said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Over 8 lakh women received Pink Saheli Smart Cards for free travel: CM Rekha Gupta
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.