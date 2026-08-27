Over 9,890 larvae breeding sites found in last week

With the Delhi witnessing rainfall over the past fortnight, mosquito breeding sites have also increased, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) action taken report which shows that more than 9,890 sites with mosquito larvae were detected over the past week.

According to the MCD report dated August 24, around 101,107 sites have tested positive for mosquito breeding this year, including 9,890 detected over the past week. (Representative photo)

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The figure accounts for nearly 10% of the positive mosquito breeding sites detected by the civic body since January 1 this year. According to the MCD report dated August 24, around 101,107 sites have tested positive for mosquito breeding this year, including 9,890 detected over the past week.

The civic body said it sprayed larvicides at 357,710 sites between January 1 and August 22, covering 36,979 houses over the past week. The report also said prosecution had been launched in 6,927 cases for mosquitogenic conditions this year, while fines had been issued in 2,561 cases.

The Capital recorded 107.8mm of rainfall between Monday morning and Tuesday at 8.30pm, taking the total rainfall to 653mm — above the June-September average of 640.4mm — with more than a month remaining before the monsoon ends, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

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{{^usCountry}} Five-year municipal data on mosquito breeding shows that weekly detection of mosquito larvae peaks between the 32nd and 38th weeks of the year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Five-year municipal data on mosquito breeding shows that weekly detection of mosquito larvae peaks between the 32nd and 38th weeks of the year. {{/usCountry}}

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“Rainfall has played a key role leading to a rise in mosquito density. Intermittent rainfall prevents water from drying up completely, allowing stagnant water to remain in containers, drains and other water bodies for longer periods. This provides sufficient time for mosquitoes to complete their breeding cycle and multiply,” an MCD official said.