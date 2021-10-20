Over 900 sites in Delhi violating dust control norms, says CAQM

With an aim to control dust pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) intensified action against construction sites, with state monitoring teams inspecting over 6,500 sites, of which over 900 were found to be violating dust control norms, the CAQM said in a statement on Wednesday.

The commission said dedicated teams were deployed in Delhi-NCR states to inspect construction and demolition sites ahead of the peak pollution season in the region. The inspection report showed that surprise checks and inspections at 6,596 construction and demolition sites were carried out, of which 963 sites were found to be non-compliant with various construction and demolition (C&D) waste management rules and dust mitigation measures, as stipulated by the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

“An amount of approximately ₹3.07 crore has been levied as environmental compensation charge on the defaulting agencies, besides orders for stoppage of work at 52 locations,” the commission said.

The CAQM said between October 1 and October 15, 112 teams — 37 teams in Delhi, 30 in Haryana, 20 in Rajasthan, and 25 in eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh— were constituted and deployed to conduct on-field surprise checks of C&D sites alone.

“During this period, 1,268 sites were inspected, of which around 1,017 C&D sites were in Delhi, 98 in Haryana, 89 in NCR districts of Rajasthan, and 64 sites were in the NCR area of Uttar Pradesh,” CAQM said.

In Delhi, of the 1,017 C&D sites inspected, 712 were found complying with dust control measures while 305 sites were found flouting norms. All 98 C&D sites inspected in Haryana were found complying. Of the 89 C&D sites inspected in Rajasthan, 86 sites were found to be compliant, the commission said. Similarly, in the eight NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, only five sites were not complying with the stipulated dust abatement measures while the remaining 59 were following all the prescribed norms, the commission said in its statement.

