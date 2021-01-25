Over 91% of registered beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday, the highest so far

Over 91% scheduled beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccine were inoculated in one day for the first time in Delhi on Monday, as 41 hospitals in the Capital either completed their daily target or exceeded it.

At Delhi’s 81 vaccination centres, 7,408 health care workers of the targeted 8,100 received a jab of either the Covaxin or Covishield vaccines.

According to administration data, 41 hospitals, including private and government facilities, either vaccinated 100% of their targeted beneficiaries, or exceeded that number on Monday.

Monday was the first time since the launch of the campaign on January 16 when six of Delhi’s 11 districts recorded turnouts over 90%, four recorded over 80%, while one district hit 71% of its target.

Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini and Mata Chanan Devi hospital in west Delhi recorded the highest turnouts, with 140 health care workers receiving vaccine shots. Government hospitals like Rajiv Gandhi Super specialty hospital in Tahirpur, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant, ILBS and Dr Hegdewar Arogya Sansthan turnouts of 100% or more.

Officials said the 91.45% turnout, a jump of 6.3 percentage points compared to Saturday, was due to minor measures introduced by the administration over the course of the drive so far.

These include out-of-turn vaccine shots for not only those beneficiaries who are allotted slots on future dates, but also those who missed their shots. Further, centres were informally allowed to exceed the cap of 100 shots per day on ensuring full compliance of Covid-19 norms, and allowing beneficiaries take their shots in any centre of their choice, instead of the vaccination point they were registered for.

For the second consecutive day, Shahdara managed to inoculate 100% of its targeted beneficiaries for the day. The district vaccinated 604 (101%) people instead of 600, a trend first seen in northeast district on Saturday.

Shahdara was on Monday followed by northeast district, which vaccinated 197 health care workers against the target of 200. North district vaccinated 285 (71%) of 400 beneficiaries – the lowest of all districts on Monday.

In Delhi, Covid-19 vaccination happens four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Cumulative vaccination data since January 16 shows that the Capital has so far inoculated 13.8% of the 240,000 health care workers identified and registered with the government for the phase of the programme.

“Delhi has had six days of Covid-19 vaccination till now and after the first two to three days of low turnout, things have started looking up since Thursday. We have inoculated 33,170 (65%) healthcare workers so far in the Capital, out of the target of 50,678,” said a senior health official.

Overall, southeast district has been closest to its total target so far, vaccinating 75% (3,773) of a total of 5,064 registered health care workers. North Delhi had the fewest vaccinations (1,294) of all districts, against its overall target of 2,465 till Monday.

Only 14 AEFI (adverse effects following immunisation) cases were reported on Monday.

So far, 156 adverse events have been reported in Delhi, most of which were categorised as “mild”, meaning that the beneficiary reported nausea, headache or mild rash at the injection site, and the person was allowed to leave the centre after a 30-minute observation period.

Since the launch of the campaign, the south district has seen the highest number of AEFI cases (28), while northeast reported the lowest with just 4 cases.