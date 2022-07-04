Over a million got jobs on Rozgar Bazaar: Delhi govt

Rozgar Bazaar, a digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs, has facilitated employment for more than a million jobseekers, the Delhi government said in a statement on Sunday.

The government portal was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers at a time when the Covid-19 induced lockdown left many people unemployed.

A total of 1,021,303 verified jobs across 32 job categories have been generated till June 30, 2022. Sales, marketing, business development; back office and data entry, customer support and tele calling, and delivery fleets are the top sectors where jobs have been generated, the statement said. These jobs were offered by a total of 19,402 unique employers, the government added. All jobs go through a verification process so that the government can ensure no fake offers are posted.

“Over 10 lakh (one million) jobs have been generated in Delhi through the portal in the past two years. The Delhi government is fully committed to providing employment to those in need. We will live up to the CM’s promise of providing another 20 lakh (two million) jobs in Delhi as announced in the Rozgar Budget this year. Delhi government believes in public welfare and will never forsake people’s interest,” said Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister.

According to a Delhi government official, a break-up of the total jobs, including the list of employers and the number of people they hired, will be shared “in a couple of days”.