Owner of Thar that ran over boy twice identified; yet to be arrested

The Delhi Police on Friday said they have identified and traced the owner of the black Thar SUV that allegedly killed a 13-year-old boy on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Road earlier this week. The child, Murshid, a student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya near RK Puram, was crushed under the vehicle on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accused allegedly ran over the boy twice – first from the front, and again while reversing.

Police said the driver fled immediately after the accident, abandoning the area as passersby screamed for him to stop. “We’ve gathered evidence from CCTV footage and witness statements. The vehicle has been identified, and the accused will be caught soon,” a senior officer said, adding that they are not yet publicly identifying the accused as the investigation is still underway.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family said Murshid was on his way to buy samosas for his siblings and friends when the incident occurred. “We have traced the suspect and will soon make an arrest,” said DCP (southwest) Amit Goel, adding that the man lives in south Delhi. “His family has not been reachable, and we are still verifying his occupation. The identification was made using footage from a nearby petrol pump.”

At the family’s modest home, grief and anger mingled with disbelief. Murshid’s mother, Johana, said, “My son could have been saved, but people were busy taking videos instead of helping. His body was soaked in blood, his neck wounded. I can’t imagine how someone could crush a small child and not stop.”

The boy’s sister, Tarana, said he was “bright and determined,” dreaming of joining the Army. “He was proud of his schoolwork and helped our mother with chores,” she said. “He loved his bicycle. When I saw it mangled next to his body, I couldn’t believe it. The people nearby — the petrol pump staff, the crowd — they just stood there filming. If they had taken him to a hospital, maybe he would have lived.”

Neighbours said Murshid often cycled to the market in the evenings, especially during exam season, when his mother would ask him to pick up snacks for the family. “He said he’d be right back,” Johana whispered. “That was the last time I saw him.”