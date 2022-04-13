Panel report exposes flagrant corruption in MCDs, says AAP
- In a report to the Supreme Court, the monitoring committee said the civic bodies failed to realise property dues.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations in Delhi have failed to collect penalties from defaulters of property tax due to rampant corruption.
The BJP refuted the allegations.
Citing a report by the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee which said that if the MCDs collected property tax dues and penalties efficiently, it would not have gone bankrupt, AAP’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said, “The BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been able to collect only 5% penalties because of flagrant corruption by its councillors. Thanks to the BJP’s incessant misgovernance and incompetence, the MCD now stands for ‘Most Corrupt Department’,” he said.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the AAP was backing a report by the sealing panel whose actions were strongly opposed by the traders. “During last few years the monitoring committee has sealed thousands of properties alleging misuse and imposed hundreds of crores of rupees penalties and has been pressuring MCDs to recover the amounts and demolish properties. MCDs have rather been sensitive towards traders,” he said.
In another press conference, AAP MLA Atishi said the BJP-ruled East MCD “gobbled” money in the name of waste management and is now asking the Kejriwal government for funds. “The private company was supposed to set up recycling plants, and the MCD had made due payments. However, the BJP leaders ended up squandering all the money,” she said.
Kapoor squarely rejected Atishi’s allegations.
-
Centre seeks report on JNU violence, students body demands judicial probe
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union on Tuesday demanded a judicial probe into the violence on campus over a havan and non-vegetarian food on hotel mess menu on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, even as the Union education ministry sought a report from the university over the incident.
-
Govt to send inmates of old age homes on free pilgrimage: CM
Announcing the Delhi government's plan to increase the number of old age homes in the city from four to 12, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared that the elderly citizens in old age homes will be taken for a free pilgrimage to a destination of their choice under the Delhi government's ongoing Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna.
-
Man beaten to death over suspicion of cow slaughter
A 45-year-old man died and at least four others were injured after they were allegedly assaulted by a group of 15 people, who reportedly caught them slaughtering cows at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi's Chhawla village in the early hours of Monday, police said. While Ram's was identified as one Raja Ram, three of those injured were Muslims, police said.
-
Plantation target for fiscal 2022-23 set at 3.5 million
Elhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government has set a target of planting 3.54 million saplings across the Capital in the financial year 2022-23, adding that a “Mega Tree Plantation Drive” will kick off the programme soon. The government had set a target of planting around 3.3 million saplings last year but it managed to plant close to 3.5 million saplings, Rai said on Tuesday.
-
New U-turn near Shankar Chowk to bring down congestion on Gurugram E-way
To reduce congestion at Shankar Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway as well as Rao Gajraj Singh Marg in Udyog Vihar, the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation opened a new U-turn on the left-most service lane of the expressway, around 50 metres ahead of the Shankar Chowk U-turn flyover and exit number 18 of the expressway, which leads commuters towards Cyber City and Udyog Vihar.
