Several parents of children studying at North Delhi’s Queen’s Mary School staged a protest on Friday, alleging that the institution refused to accept the fee approved by the Directorate of Education (DoE) and instead demanded a higher amount.

Parents protest over Queen’s Mary School demanding hiked fee

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The parents further demanded that the education department take strict action against the management over the alleged violation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fee Determination and Regulation) Act, 2025.

Umang Sharma, a parent whose child studies in Class 9, said she had paid the fee for the first quarter of the 2026-27 academic session. However, when she submitted a cheque for the same amount after the school reopened following the summer break, it was not accepted.

“The monthly fee approved by the DoE for my child’s class is around ₹3,700, and I paid that amount for the first quarter—April, May and June. However, when I went to submit the fee for the second quarter of the ongoing academic session, the school demanded around ₹8,000 a month,” said Sharma.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “In April, they had no problem with the amount. Now they are rejecting my cheques,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In April, they had no problem with the amount. Now they are rejecting my cheques,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Responses to HT’s queries sent to the school and the DoE director were awaited.

Another parent, Rahul Gupta, said, “We are not parents who have defaulted on any payments. Most of us came to the school on the very first day it reopened after the summer break to pay the fee. Over the past week, we have made several attempts to make the payment, but the school has outright refused to accept it.”

“After the school rejected our cheques the first time, we decided to come together and submit them collectively on July 3. Even then, the authorities refused to accept them, insisting that we pay the higher fee. We gathered again today (Friday) to submit the cheques, but they were once again rejected,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta said that after the protest, several parents approached the deputy director of education (DDE) for their zone, seeking intervention. However, despite the official’s intervention, the matter remained unresolved.

“We have submitted a formal legal complaint with the DDE, Zone 9, seeking immediate regulatory action against the school management,” the school’s parent council said in a statement issued on Friday.