Parking brawl: Delhi HC orders two brothers to do community service

The Delhi high court has directed two brothers to do community service at the Lok Nayak Hospital while quashing an FIR against them in connection with a brawl over parking in Gokulpuri in 2017.

Justice Subramonium Prasad, in an order of August 13, said the continuation of proceedings will only aggravate the bad blood between the parties who live in the same locality and are also relatives.

The petitioners, Mohit and Rohit Kumar, had moved the court seeking the quashing of the FIR against them during an alleged parking brawl with their relatives and neighbours in 2017. According to the police, the accused had hit the complainant with a rod during the fight.

In February 2021, the parties settled the matter amicably and thereafter sought that criminal proceedings be quashed.

In his order, justice Prasad imposed a cost of ₹10,000 on the brothers so that they do not repeat the offence and directed them to deposit the amount in the “Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties”.

“The petitioner no 1, Mohit and the petitioner no 2 Rohit Kumar are also directed to perform social service for one month. Accordingly, they are directed to do community service at Lok Nayak Hospital for a period of one month — August 23 to September 23,” the court said.

The judge said after completion of one month of community service, a certificate from the medical superintendent should be filed to show compliance of the court order.

“In case of any absenteeism/default or any misbehaviour on the part of the petitioners, the same shall be conveyed immediately by the medical superintendent to the concerned SHO...for bringing the same to the notice of the court,” the judge said.