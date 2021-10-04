Partly cloudy sky but no rain forecast for Monday in Delhi

Delhi is likely to experience partly cloudy skies on Monday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts no rain for the national capital on Monday.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature is predicted to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was 36.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday which is two degrees above normal and the minimum temperature was 26.3 degrees Celsius – five notches above normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Monday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 6 am stood at 101. On Sunday, the average 24-hour AQI had been 105, which is also in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Sunday, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (Safar) said, “Delhi’s AQI is in the moderate category with PM10 as main pollutant because of dry air coming from north-west of India along with local dust resuspension. With persistence of similar condition, AQI will remain in moderate category for the next three days.”

Resuspension refers to the removal of deposited material from the ground to the atmosphere as a result of wind, traffic, soil cultivation, and other activities.