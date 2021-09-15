Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Parts of Delhi to face disruption in water supply till Sept 17. Details here

To book water tankers, locals can call on toll-free numbers -- 18001217744 and 8527995818 -- or for any other query.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 17 tentatively till repairs are completed.(HT)

Water supply will not be available in several areas of south west Delhi due to the disruption at the Dichaon Kalan underground reservoir because of heavy rains in the city, Delhi Jal Board announced on Wednesday. The water supply will remain affected till September 17, it stated in the statement.

"Water will not be available through the pipeline till September 17 tentatively till repairs are completed. Till then, water will be made available to the residents through tankers," Delhi Jal Board stated in the statement.

The affected areas include Gopal Nagar, Lokesh Park, Dichaon village, Mitraon village, Kair village, Surakhpur, Shiv Enclave, Hira Park, Najafgarh Park, Nirmal Vihar, Gupta Market, Aggarwal Colony, Ekta Vihar, Gopal Nagar group of colonies, Krishna Vihar and Shri Krishan Colony.

It will also be disrupted at Aradhna Enclave, Baba Haridass Nagar, Baba Haridass Colony, Sainik Enclave, Naveen Palace, Vinobha Enclave and Extension, Surya Kunj and Sarswati Kunj, Jharoda village, Mahesh Garden, Janta Vihar and Extension and Satyam Puram and the adjoining group of colonies, according to the release.

