Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report
delhi news

Patient attacks doctor in Delhi hospital: Report

The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU. The patient, rigid to leave the hospital, took out a pair of scissors and attacked him, a senior police officer said.
No FIR has been lodged as the doctor has not filed any complaint against the patient, police said. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 03:41 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

A doctor was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Friday, police said.

The doctor managed to escape the attack with minor injuries in his hand, they said.

The incident took place when the doctor came to treat the 40-year-old patient in the ICU. The patient, rigid to leave the hospital, took out a pair of scissors and attacked him, a senior police officer said.

The patient was admitted in the hospital on April 13 to get rid of alcohol addiction and occasional fits, the officer said.

An information about the incident was received from a lady present at the hospital, police said.

No FIR has been lodged as the doctor has not filed any complaint against the patient, they said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP