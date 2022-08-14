Patriotic vibes: Tiranga tales by DU students
The Tricolour is fluttering high and mighty, almost anywhere one sees in the city. With the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign becoming a hit among residents, the youth in the Capital are also doing their bit to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence, with a dash of cool quotient coupled with full josh for patriotism. Some are inspired by their peers whereas other are inspiring their neighbours to hoist the Tricolour, and be part of the nationwide anthem. Involved in the celebrations, are the young students of Delhi University, who with immense pride and enthusiasm are hoisting the Tiranga at their homes.
‘Got goosebumps when the flag was hoisted’
Pranavi Sharma, a national level basketball and netball player, who is currently appearing for post graduation entrance exam, says, “I come from a family for whom the national flag means a lot. When the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was announced, we were the first ones to hoist a flag in our society. I remember while my dad was hoisting the flag, I had goosebumps. The country has given me a lot and I would want to do anything required, to keep our flag flying high!”
‘Duty to give as much as I can to the country’
Khushbu Aggarwal, first-year student of Jesus and Mary College, says, “Har Ghar Tiranga is a beautiful initiative embarking the spirit of devotion and respect towards our country. I very proudly hoisted the flag in my house, and encouraged my peers to do so, too. As a student, I feel it’s my duty to give as much as I can to the country and being the younger generation, we can do so much to maintain the diversity. I feel proud to be a part of India’s 75th Independence Day. It’s so exciting to see the Tiranga hoisted at every balcony, in my neighbourhood.”
‘Bahut excitement aur josh hai’
Anubhav Singhania, final-year student of Hansraj College, says, “It’s the first time I’m hoisting the Indian flag at my home! I feel very proud doing so... Bahut excitement aur josh hai hum doston mein. Even while travelling to our college by Delhi Metro, we have noticed many houses with flags hoisted on their terrace. I find that very inspiring... I can’t wait to see the Tiranga swaying in the air, on the terrace of my house.”
‘I can run up to the terrace and soak in the spirit’
Vashima, final year student of Jesus and Mary College, says, “The entire country comes together on this day regardless of their caste or religion. This Independence Day, all the residents of my society will come together to hoist the flag and celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. But as a student, I felt what can I do to be a part of the country’s delight and be there for my country, in whatever small capacity I can. That’s when it struck me that since the Tiranga fills me with pride every time I look at it, what could be better than hoisting it at my house, too! That way I can run up to the terrace and soak in the spirit of the occasion whenever I wish.”
Author tweets @Karansethi042
