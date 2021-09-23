Pay 2 lakh a day to shoot at Ghazipur landfill, 75k for all other locations in East Delhi: Civic body’s new film policy

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) will charge filmmakers ₹2 lakh a day to shoot around the Ghazipur landfill site, even as it fixed a rate less than half for other areas in its jurisdiction, according to the municipal body’s new film policy.

A senior EDMC official said the civic body will charge ₹10,000 as a one-time registration fee, ₹25,000 as refundable security fee, apart from ₹75,000 as a daily charge in all areas in east Delhi, apart from the landfill, according to the policy, which got east Delhi mayor Shyam Sunder Agarwal’s anticipatory approval on Thursday.

Before this policy was implemented, no such policy was in place in the area, and filmmakers were free to shoot without being charged for it.

A senior municipal corporation official said the rates for shoots near the landfill are higher because of the large number of such requests they receive. However, the official added, if anyone plans to shoot a documentary or a film for a social cause, or to promote the EDMC’s interests, the civic body may consider waiving all charges for shoots near the garbage mound.

The 70-acre Ghazipur landfill is the tallest in India, and stands at a height of 50m, according to recent estimates, and receives around 2,200 metric tonnes of waste every day.

“A single window portal to approve film shootings online is being developed for various agencies of Delhi. The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been appointed the nodal agency for this... After depositing all the required documents, security fee and permission fee, the civic body will grant permission for the shoot within seven days,” said Rakesh Gupta, spokesperson of the East corporation.

The south and north corporation have also cleared their new film policies, and will charge ₹75,000 per day to shoot in their respective jurisdictions. So far, only the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had a film policy and permissions are issued on payment of ₹2 lakh per day.

EDMC standing committee chairman Beer Singh Panwar said, “This will be a good source of revenue generation for the EDMC and will bring on electronic media and OTT platforms areas under the East corporation.”

Commissioner Vikas Anand said that the new policy covers all buildings and open areas including the ASI-protected monuments, heritage buildings, private properties like farm houses, malls, hospitals, among other sites.

The regulations state that no disruption of traffic flow will be permitted and sound limits will be required to be kept within the limits prescribed by pollution control board. The policy prohibits display of “controversial, objectionable or obscene material” while liquor will be prohibited in all venues, the approved policy adds.