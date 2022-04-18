Peace bodies work with police to calm simmering tension

The Delhi Police on Sunday organised a meeting of the Aman (peace) Committees to ensure lasting peace in Jahangirpuri after nine people were injured in stone pelting and shooting during communal violence in the area on Saturday evening even as a large contingent of police and Rapid Action Force personnel was deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

According to the police, deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani members of the Aman Committees of Jahangirpuri, Mahendra Park and Adarsh Nagar participated in the meeting.

“During the meeting, all the members were asked to appeal the public in their areas to maintain peace, harmony and tranquility. They were also assured of a professional and fair investigation and due legal action on the part of police,” said Rangnani.

The committee members were also urged to counter rumours and misinformation, and asked to remain vigilant against the activities of mischievous or anti-social elements, the police said. They were also requested to keep in touch with the police and immediately report anything suspicious, they said.

BJP councillor from Adarsh Nagar, Garima Gupta, alleged that she was not allowed to speak at the meeting.

“We were happy that the meeting was called. But I was not allowed to speak there. I raised the issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants living in the area. The incidents of crime are on a rise in the area because of these people. But I wasn’t allowed to speak. The DCP said that I was deviating from the topic and asked me to speak separately,” she said.

Gupta said, “The meeting lasted for less than 10 minutes. Why was it called, when they didn’t want to listen to us?”

The DCP said the meeting was called for restoration of peace, not discussing irrelevant issues.

“It was a meeting about restoring peace, not about discussing completely irrelevant issues. I know how our men controlled the situation in the area. I requested the councillor to be precise and remain focused on the immediate issues,” DCP Rangnani said.

