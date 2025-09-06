New Delhi, The Delhi government is poised to raise penalties for violations of laid down guidelines against the use of non-standard weights and measurement for loose and packaged goods, in a move that aims to boost fair market practices and consumer protection, officials said on Saturday. Penalty for violations of rules on measurement, weights of store goods to be raised in Delhi

The draft amendment rules cover hawkers also and provide a penalty of ₹500 for violation of the laid down weights, measures and numeration.

According to the draft notification of the Delhi Legal Metrology Amendment Rules, 2025, published on Saturday, the stakeholders can give their objection and suggestions to the Controller Legal Metrology, Delhi government, in next one month, after which the government will consider it for implementation.

The draft notification which will amend the Delhi Legal Metrology Rules, 2011, proposes to double or multiply existing fines across the board for retailers, wholesalers and dealers, manufacturers, importers, petroleum product outlets, and government agencies and PSUs as well.

It proposes a penalty of ₹500 for use of non-standard weights or measures by the hawkers.

The amendments include changes in Schedule XI of Delhi Legal Metrology Amendment Rules 2011, for enhancement of penalty on users and manufacturers of non-standard weights or measures from ₹2,500 to ₹5,000 for a retailer, ₹10,000 for a wholesaler and ₹50,000 for petroleum industry, including retail outlets, tankers and storage depots.

The penalty will be ₹25,000 for government organisations, including public sector undertakings and banks.

For selling non-standard packages with error in net weight, retailers may be fined ₹5,000 , while manufacturers of such packages will be slapped with a ₹25,000 penalty.

Making any transaction, contract or deal in violation of standards of weights, measures or numeration will invite a penalty of ₹500 in case of hawkers, ₹5,000 in case of retailers, ₹10,000 in case of wholesalers and dealers, ₹25,000 in case of manufacture, packages and importers and ₹50,000 on petrol and gas stations.

The draft amendment rules were approved by Delhi Lt Governor in November last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.