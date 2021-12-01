Petrol price in Delhi likely to come down

The petrol price in the Capital is likely to come down as the Delhi government is planning to reduce VAT on it. The Delhi Cabinet led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to consider the proposal in a meeting on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officials said the Delhi government is likely to approve reduction in VAT on petrol in the Cabinet meeting.

Petrol costs ₹103.97 a litre in Delhi, ₹95.51 a litre in Noida, and ₹95.90 a litre in Gurugram.

As a result, Delhi has been losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states.