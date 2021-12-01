Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Petrol price in Delhi likely to come down

The petrol price in the Capital is likely to come down as the Delhi government is planning to reduce VAT on it
The petrol price in New Delhi is likely to come down on Wednesday. (REUTERS/File)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 11:31 AM IST
BySweta Goswami

The petrol price in the Capital is likely to come down as the Delhi government is planning to reduce VAT on it. The Delhi Cabinet led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is going to consider the proposal in a meeting on Wednesday.

Senior officials said the Delhi government is likely to approve reduction in VAT on petrol in the Cabinet meeting.

Petrol costs 103.97 a litre in Delhi, 95.51 a litre in Noida, and 95.90 a litre in Gurugram.

As a result, Delhi has been losing customers to filling stations in these satellite cities that are in neighbouring states.

