‘Pink booths’ in vulnerable areas in Delhi to curb crimes against women

For the first time, the Delhi Police have introduced ‘pink booths’ in the most crime-prone areas of the central district to curb crime against women and ensure policewomen patrol more actively.

DCP (central) Shweta Chauhan, said that earlier, only men were deployed in traditional policing beats but now the central district will deploy more women in such beats.

“Prashakti beat staff” and “veera squad” comprising policewomen will be deployed to control street crime, crime against women and children, she said.

“They will perform intensive and visible patrolling in sensitive areas on ERVs, QRTs, motorcycles, and scooties to control crime and make streets safer.

“Apart from this, a pink booth manned by women staff has been set up at the Karol Bagh police station. This booth will cater to women’s grievances and the policewomen will take immediate legal action on their complaints. The booth is an attempt to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women in a busy marketplace instead of them needing to visit a police station. The purpose is to sensitise citizens about crime and obtain their feedback. The policewomen will also motivate women and girls to report cases of violence against them,” said DCP Chauhan.

The aim of this initiative, police said, is to bring women officers to the forefront in traditional policing roles. “Traditional policing roles of crime prevention and detection, which were earlier considered male bastions, will see increased participation of women officers at every level. They will play an important role in crime prevention, detection and investigation of crimes such as robbery, snatching, pickpocketing, burglary and organised crime,” DCP Chauhan added.

She said that earlier women officers were deployed mainly for tackling crime against women, but now, they will also tackle hardcore crime and criminals, as well as participate in community policing. Women staff has also been posted to Cyber Cell and Special Staff of central district.

“We are hopeful that with the successful implementation of this new initiative in the central district, residents of Delhi will feel more secure, and these women cops will become role models for women and girls,” added the DCP.

This initiative comes four months after ‘Tejaswini’, an initiative centered around women empowerment and their safety, was launched in northwest district.